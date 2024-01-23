Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFOTEC 50th Anniversary - Bombers and Cargo Platforms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Video by Katherine Gandara 

    Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center

    The Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center has proved instrumental in supplying proven capabilities to the warfighter since its establishment in 1974. The U.S. Air Force has fielded some of the most advanced bombers that have ever flown. AFOTEC has conducted operational test and evaluation activities supporting the Combat Air Forces with bombers that have formed the backbone of the American air superiority and upgrades to support 21st century warfare from the B-52, B-1, and B-2 to the upcoming operational test and evaluation of the Air Force’s newest strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider. The Center has also played an integral role in the OT&E of mobility and air refueling aircraft. From airlift aircraft such as the C-5, C-17, and C-130 to refueling aircraft like the KC-135, KC-10 and KC-46, AFOTEC has tested these platforms that set the U.S. military apart and give national leaders the best options to project hard and soft power to any location around the globe. Air Force airpower gives America the ability to control and exploit this ultimate high ground that is essential to winning our Nation’s wars. For the last 50 years AFOTEC has ensured that airpower is operationally characterized so America’s warfighters can carry out their role in Global Vigilance, Global Reach, and Global Power for America.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911259
    VIRIN: 240126-F-EK499-1001
    Filename: DOD_110096337
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFOTEC 50th Anniversary - Bombers and Cargo Platforms, by Katherine Gandara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFOTEC50

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT