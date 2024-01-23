AFOTEC 50th Anniversary - Bombers and Cargo Platforms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center has proved instrumental in supplying proven capabilities to the warfighter since its establishment in 1974. The U.S. Air Force has fielded some of the most advanced bombers that have ever flown. AFOTEC has conducted operational test and evaluation activities supporting the Combat Air Forces with bombers that have formed the backbone of the American air superiority and upgrades to support 21st century warfare from the B-52, B-1, and B-2 to the upcoming operational test and evaluation of the Air Force’s newest strategic bomber, the B-21 Raider. The Center has also played an integral role in the OT&E of mobility and air refueling aircraft. From airlift aircraft such as the C-5, C-17, and C-130 to refueling aircraft like the KC-135, KC-10 and KC-46, AFOTEC has tested these platforms that set the U.S. military apart and give national leaders the best options to project hard and soft power to any location around the globe. Air Force airpower gives America the ability to control and exploit this ultimate high ground that is essential to winning our Nation’s wars. For the last 50 years AFOTEC has ensured that airpower is operationally characterized so America’s warfighters can carry out their role in Global Vigilance, Global Reach, and Global Power for America.