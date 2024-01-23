U.S. 2nd Fleet commander introduces Steadfast Defender 2024

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, introduces Steadfast Defender 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
