Pint-Sized Powerhouse

She's the smallest Soldier on the IACH Team, competing for Best Leader/Best Squad. But don't be fooled by her size. SPC Alina Escamilla might be 5 feet, but she packs a punch that rivals giants. Being small has never defined her. It has fueled her and that fire burns brighter than ever in the face of this grueling competition for Best Leader.

The .50 cal might be a beast, but SPC Escamilla is undeterred. The frustration etched on her face as she wrestles with the weapon isn't defeat, it's determination -- two hands today, one hand tomorrow.

This isn't just about the experience for SPC Escamilla. This is about winning. She doesn't mince words: "I'm here to be the best, not just participate."

Will her spirit and mentality be enough to conquer the competition? Watch her story unfold.

Music title "Emergent" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.