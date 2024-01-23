What is the CIOR Military Competition?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Inter-allied Confederation of Reserve Officers (CIOR) Military competition is an annual competition for Reserve Soldiers. CIOR Military Competition is a team competition in which each member of the team must complete the competition events together. The three-day competition consists of pistol and rifle shooting on the first day, obstacle course and utility swimming on the second day, and orienteering with additional tasks like range estimation, map reading and hand grenade throwing on the third day.