Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invest in our Marines: Sergeant Major on Quality of Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Cifuentes  

    Communication Directorate             

    Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, discusses Barracks 2030 Plan to modernize the buildings, professionalize the management and improve the interior of the barracks. This is one of the steps the Marine Corps is taking to enhance service members quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Michael Cifuentes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911241
    VIRIN: 240124-M-XZ164-1001
    Filename: DOD_110096057
    Length: 00:06:59
    Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invest in our Marines: Sergeant Major on Quality of Life, by MSgt Michael Cifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality of life
    Barracks
    2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT