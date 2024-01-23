Invest in our Marines: Sergeant Major on Quality of Life

Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, discusses Barracks 2030 Plan to modernize the buildings, professionalize the management and improve the interior of the barracks. This is one of the steps the Marine Corps is taking to enhance service members quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Michael Cifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911241
|VIRIN:
|240124-M-XZ164-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110096057
|Length:
|00:06:59
|Location:
|NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
