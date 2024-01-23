Invest in our Marines: Sergeant Major on Quality of Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, discusses Barracks 2030 Plan to modernize the buildings, professionalize the management and improve the interior of the barracks. This is one of the steps the Marine Corps is taking to enhance service members quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Master Sgt. Michael Cifuentes)