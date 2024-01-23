EUCOM Heritage and Observance committed hosted an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on January 19, 2024. Interview with Rev. Charles Banks, Jr. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 06:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|911232
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-DY568-4999
|Filename:
|DOD_110095896
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance 2024, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT