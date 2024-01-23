Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance 2024

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    EUCOM Heritage and Observance committed hosted an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany, on January 19, 2024. Interview with Rev. Charles Banks, Jr. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 06:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911232
    VIRIN: 240119-A-DY568-4999
    Filename: DOD_110095896
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance 2024, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLK
    EUCOM
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

