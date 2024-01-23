Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Barracks Are Weird

    ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Escape the barracks with BOSS Vicenza! This is a 30 second commercial produced to promote BOSS Vicenza on AFN TV and social media. Target audience is service members living in the barracks (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 04:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911229
    VIRIN: 240125-A-LJ797-3534
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110095850
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Barracks Are Weird, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    BOSS
    barracks
    AFN Vicenza
    BOSS Vicenza

