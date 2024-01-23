VICENZA, Italy - Escape the barracks with BOSS Vicenza! This is a 30 second commercial produced to promote BOSS Vicenza on AFN TV and social media. Target audience is service members living in the barracks (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 04:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911229
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-LJ797-3534
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110095850
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Barracks Are Weird, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
