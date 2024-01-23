3-15 Live-Fire in Karliki Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Peoples assigned to Bandits Company, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shares his expertise during a squad live-fire exercise at Karliki, Poland, Jan. 23, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Bernabe Lopez III)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 04:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911228
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-XS985-8433
|Filename:
|DOD_110095749
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
