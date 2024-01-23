Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Maintenance Group Load Competition 2024

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    18th Maintenance Group hosted their second quarter Load Competition Jan 11, 2023, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The event allowed for load crews to demonstrate their speed and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 01:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911218
    VIRIN: 240111-M-YD775-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095490
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    AFN OKINAWA KADENA

