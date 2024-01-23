18th Maintenance Group hosted their second quarter Load Competition Jan 11, 2023, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. The event allowed for load crews to demonstrate their speed and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 01:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911218
|VIRIN:
|240111-M-YD775-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110095490
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th Maintenance Group Load Competition 2024, by LCpl Logan Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT