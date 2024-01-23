Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, had Puppy Day, Feb. 24. The monthly event, provided by volunteers from a local Animal-Assisted Activity organization, is popular among patients and staff. Studies around pets and mental health show that petting and playing with animals reduces stress related hormones.
