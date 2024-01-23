Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puppy Day

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, had Puppy Day, Feb. 24. The monthly event, provided by volunteers from a local Animal-Assisted Activity organization, is popular among patients and staff. Studies around pets and mental health show that petting and playing with animals reduces stress related hormones.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 21:35
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US

    Health and wellness

    Munson Army Health Center

    Mental Health Service

    Department of Defense
    Fort Leavenworth
    Defense Health Agency
    Defense Health Network West

