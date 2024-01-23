Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Las Vegas Clark High School NJROTC Cadets tour NMCSD

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Cadets from Clark High School, located in Las Vegas, Nev., toured Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Jan. 25. The tour was part of NMCSD's STEM outreach efforts. Cadets engaged in a Q&A session with NMCSD leadership and toured various spaces to learn about Navy Medicine. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 21:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911214
    VIRIN: 240125-N-WJ173-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095480
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Las Vegas Clark High School NJROTC Cadets tour NMCSD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    NJROTC
    NMCSD
    Clark High School

