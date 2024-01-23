Las Vegas Clark High School NJROTC Cadets tour NMCSD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Cadets from Clark High School, located in Las Vegas, Nev., toured Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Jan. 25. The tour was part of NMCSD's STEM outreach efforts. Cadets engaged in a Q&A session with NMCSD leadership and toured various spaces to learn about Navy Medicine. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.