Las Vegas Clark High School NJROTC Cadets tour NMCSD

Cadets from Clark High School, located in Las Vegas, Nev., toured Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), Jan. 25. The tour was part of NMCSD's STEM outreach efforts. Cadets engaged in a Q&A session with NMCSD leadership and toured various spaces to learn about Navy Medicine. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.
01.25.2024
01.25.2024
Video Productions
SAN DIEGO, CA, US
