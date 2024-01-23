OPSEC Oliver solves the case of missing classified information. This spot was created to bring awareness to OPSEC responsibilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer.)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 21:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911212
|VIRIN:
|240118-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110095478
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Detective OPSEC Oliver - Classified Clarence, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
