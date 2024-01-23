Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curry Tasting - PACUP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240126-N-CM740-1002 YOKOSUKA (January 26, 2023) A Pacific Update highlighting a curry tasting between JMSDF and CFAY personnel. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 21:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911211
    VIRIN: 240126-N-CM740-1002
    Filename: DOD_110095477
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curry Tasting - PACUP, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Curry
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT