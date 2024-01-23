Park Rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speak with the public at a boat and RV show, Jan. 24, 2024, in Louisville Kentucky. Rough River Lake Manager Jon Fillingham, Green River Lead Ranger Larry Lemmon and Barren River Park Ranger Adam Vanzant discuss water safety, and answer lake and boating related questions during the show.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 19:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|911200
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-PA223-6229
|Filename:
|DOD_110095349
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE park rangers conduct water safety outreach, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
