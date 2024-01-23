Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE park rangers conduct water safety outreach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Park Rangers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speak with the public at a boat and RV show, Jan. 24, 2024, in Louisville Kentucky. Rough River Lake Manager Jon Fillingham, Green River Lead Ranger Larry Lemmon and Barren River Park Ranger Adam Vanzant discuss water safety, and answer lake and boating related questions during the show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 19:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911200
    VIRIN: 240125-A-PA223-6229
    Filename: DOD_110095349
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY METRO GOVERNMENT (BALANCE), KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE park rangers conduct water safety outreach, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    park ranger
    water safety
    public outreach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT