The Peggy Podcast Ep. 12

Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and special guest Master Sgt. Taylor Vondrasek, the recruiting flight chief with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, explain new recruiting initiatives and upcoming Wing events in the twelfth episode of the Peggy Podcast, Jan. 25, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This episode marks one year of podcasts in which the command team has empowered Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|01.25.2024
|01.25.2024 17:20
|Series
|911188
|240125-Z-TW741-1001
|DOD_110095070
|00:16:26
|NH, US
|1
|1
