    The Peggy Podcast Ep. 12

    NH, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Nelson Perron, commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing, Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Reiter, command chief of the 157th ARW, and special guest Master Sgt. Taylor Vondrasek, the recruiting flight chief with the 157th Air Refueling Wing, explain new recruiting initiatives and upcoming Wing events in the twelfth episode of the Peggy Podcast, Jan. 25, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This episode marks one year of podcasts in which the command team has empowered Airmen with knowledge to be bold, ready owners. (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911188
    VIRIN: 240125-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_110095070
    Length: 00:16:26
    Location: NH, US

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing

