The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight on Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 was originally delivered to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing as a TU-1S in 1983 to serve as a training aircraft for the U-2 program, and was redelivered in 1995 after being converted to seat two pilots. Aircraft 1065 completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911185
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-WX919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110094930
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TU-2S Fini Flight, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
