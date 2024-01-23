Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TU-2S Fini Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight on Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 was originally delivered to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing as a TU-1S in 1983 to serve as a training aircraft for the U-2 program, and was redelivered in 1995 after being converted to seat two pilots. Aircraft 1065 completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911185
    VIRIN: 240111-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_110094930
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TU-2S Fini Flight, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Intelligence
    99th Reconnaissance Squadron
    Fini Flight
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    TU-2S
    Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT