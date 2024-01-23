TU-2S Fini Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force TU-2S Dragon Lady tail number 1065 performed its final flight on Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Aircraft 1065 was originally delivered to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing as a TU-1S in 1983 to serve as a training aircraft for the U-2 program, and was redelivered in 1995 after being converted to seat two pilots. Aircraft 1065 completed 11,450 sorties and 24,042 flight hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)