BG Clinton Murry, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, will preside over the Fort Sam Houston Consolidated Retirement Ceremony at JBSA Ft Sam Houston San Antonio Texas.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 16:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|911178
|Filename:
|DOD_110094863
|Length:
|00:37:48
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sam Houston Consolidated Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT