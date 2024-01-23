Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sam Houston Consolidated Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    BG Clinton Murry, Commanding General, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, will preside over the Fort Sam Houston Consolidated Retirement Ceremony at JBSA Ft Sam Houston San Antonio Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 911178
    Filename: DOD_110094863
    Length: 00:37:48
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sam Houston Consolidated Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Sam Houston
    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence
    Clinton Murry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT