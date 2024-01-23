The 19th Airlift Wing wins Air Mobility Command SAPR Team of the Year Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 17:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911172
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-TH245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110094803
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19th AW SAPR Team wins AMC award, by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
