    19th AW SAPR Team wins AMC award

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing wins Air Mobility Command SAPR Team of the Year Award at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911172
    VIRIN: 240125-F-TH245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110094803
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US

    TLR SAPR
    Little Rock Air Force Base SAPR Team
    LRAFB SAPR team award
    SAPR Team of the Year

