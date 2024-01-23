59th Training Group Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 59th Training Group, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is a crucial component of the 59th Medical Wing. The group plays a vital role in supporting military medical service and medical readiness training at the Medical Education and Training Campus.



With a dedicated team of 465 active duty and civilian personnel spread across four squadrons, the group takes pride in its responsibility for graduating over 14,500 students annually. This accomplishment is achieved through the delivery of more than 165 formal courses and symposiums, reaching 18 geographically separated units across the United States.



The group's mission extends to overseeing the education, training, and development of 16 enlisted medical Air Force specialty codes. Additionally, through its partnership with METC, the 59th Training Group provides training for the five uniformed services and international students, further enhancing its impact on global medical education and readiness.