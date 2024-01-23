The 59th Training Group, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is a crucial component of the 59th Medical Wing. The group plays a vital role in supporting military medical service and medical readiness training at the Medical Education and Training Campus.
With a dedicated team of 465 active duty and civilian personnel spread across four squadrons, the group takes pride in its responsibility for graduating over 14,500 students annually. This accomplishment is achieved through the delivery of more than 165 formal courses and symposiums, reaching 18 geographically separated units across the United States.
The group's mission extends to overseeing the education, training, and development of 16 enlisted medical Air Force specialty codes. Additionally, through its partnership with METC, the 59th Training Group provides training for the five uniformed services and international students, further enhancing its impact on global medical education and readiness.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911169
|VIRIN:
|240101-F-OG981-1505
|Filename:
|DOD_110094740
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Training Group Mission Video, by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
