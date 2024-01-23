Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Training Group Mission Video

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Martinez 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    The 59th Training Group, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is a crucial component of the 59th Medical Wing. The group plays a vital role in supporting military medical service and medical readiness training at the Medical Education and Training Campus.

    With a dedicated team of 465 active duty and civilian personnel spread across four squadrons, the group takes pride in its responsibility for graduating over 14,500 students annually. This accomplishment is achieved through the delivery of more than 165 formal courses and symposiums, reaching 18 geographically separated units across the United States.

    The group's mission extends to overseeing the education, training, and development of 16 enlisted medical Air Force specialty codes. Additionally, through its partnership with METC, the 59th Training Group provides training for the five uniformed services and international students, further enhancing its impact on global medical education and readiness.

    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Training Group Mission Video, by SSgt Kelsey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Education
    Training
    Medical readiness
    triservice
    innovation
    joint service partnership

