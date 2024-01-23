Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSI’s Role in Countering Human Trafficking

    DC, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    James Truitt 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Patrick J. Lechleitner, will hold a press conference to discuss the critical role Homeland Security Investigations plays in the fight against Human Trafficking. Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and HSI. An estimated 28 million men, women, and children are subjected to human trafficking worldwide, including here in the United States. Each year, 80% are held in forced labor and 20% in sex trafficking. The HSI-led DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking integrates the efforts of 16 agencies and offices within DHS to carry out anti-trafficking missions. In accordance with HSI’s victim-centered approach, HSI’s Victim Assistance Program is an integral resource to HSI investigations and is committed to informing all victims, including trafficking victims, of the rights and services accorded to them by the law.

    01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:02
    Briefings
    Video ID: 911166
    VIRIN: 240125-O-VX895-4780
    Filename: DOD_110094690
    00:23:23
    DC, WA, US

    United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

    TAGS

    Department of Homeland Security
    Homeland Security Investigations
    United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement
    Patrick J. Lechleitner
    Center for Countering Human Trafficking
    Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

