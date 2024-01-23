HSI’s Role in Countering Human Trafficking

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Patrick J. Lechleitner, will hold a press conference to discuss the critical role Homeland Security Investigations plays in the fight against Human Trafficking. Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and HSI. An estimated 28 million men, women, and children are subjected to human trafficking worldwide, including here in the United States. Each year, 80% are held in forced labor and 20% in sex trafficking. The HSI-led DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking integrates the efforts of 16 agencies and offices within DHS to carry out anti-trafficking missions. In accordance with HSI’s victim-centered approach, HSI’s Victim Assistance Program is an integral resource to HSI investigations and is committed to informing all victims, including trafficking victims, of the rights and services accorded to them by the law.