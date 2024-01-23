Views From the Field: How Government Leadership Development Researchers Leverage Learning Sciences

Dr. Meghan Huntoon, Dr. James Daughtery, Dr. Greg Ruark, Dr. Stefanie Shaughnessy, & Dr. Evan Hughes
Effective leaders are developed over their military careers so that when they step into roles of increasing responsibility and impact, they are prepared to successfully lead. Fueling this development is learning. Leaders must learn new skills, strategies, and information as they develop and grow over time. This learning takes place across instructional and operational environments, as well as through self-directed developmental practices. Learning is key to leader development. To better understand, develop, and create effective leader development tools, it is critical that we discuss how the U.S. Army considers learning research to create effective leader development tools. In this panel discussion, we bring together government researchers studying leader development to discuss the learning processes that are foundational to leader development research within the Army and civilian workforces.
Leadership Training
Professional Military Education Instructor
