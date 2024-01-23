Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Views From the Field: How Government Leadership Development Researchers Leverage Learning Sciences

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Meghan Huntoon, Dr. James Daughtery, Dr. Greg Ruark, Dr. Stefanie Shaughnessy, & Dr. Evan Hughes

    Effective leaders are developed over their military careers so that when they step into roles of increasing responsibility and impact, they are prepared to successfully lead. Fueling this development is learning. Leaders must learn new skills, strategies, and information as they develop and grow over time. This learning takes place across instructional and operational environments, as well as through self-directed developmental practices. Learning is key to leader development. To better understand, develop, and create effective leader development tools, it is critical that we discuss how the U.S. Army considers learning research to create effective leader development tools. In this panel discussion, we bring together government researchers studying leader development to discuss the learning processes that are foundational to leader development research within the Army and civilian workforces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911165
    VIRIN: 231207-O-BO059-9306
    PIN: 202309
    Filename: DOD_110094660
    Length: 00:55:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Views From the Field: How Government Leadership Development Researchers Leverage Learning Sciences, by Michael Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Leadership Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Leadership
    Learning
    Education
    PME
    MSOTL Forum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT