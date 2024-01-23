Views From the Field: How Government Leadership Development Researchers Leverage Learning Sciences

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Meghan Huntoon, Dr. James Daughtery, Dr. Greg Ruark, Dr. Stefanie Shaughnessy, & Dr. Evan Hughes



Effective leaders are developed over their military careers so that when they step into roles of increasing responsibility and impact, they are prepared to successfully lead. Fueling this development is learning. Leaders must learn new skills, strategies, and information as they develop and grow over time. This learning takes place across instructional and operational environments, as well as through self-directed developmental practices. Learning is key to leader development. To better understand, develop, and create effective leader development tools, it is critical that we discuss how the U.S. Army considers learning research to create effective leader development tools. In this panel discussion, we bring together government researchers studying leader development to discuss the learning processes that are foundational to leader development research within the Army and civilian workforces.