    What Do Creative Problem Solvers Need

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    LtCol Tim Sparks

    The purpose of this study was to examine factors related to creative problem-solving within a professional military education context. The scope of this study was a 2020-2021 cohort of mid-career military officers and federal government employees at MCU’s Command and Staff College. This study was a convergent parallel mixed methods needs assessment as part of a pending dissertation. Research questions covered factors related to the environment for creative problem solving in a PME institution, from both student and faculty perspectives. Methodology included the design and analysis of a new survey, interviews with faculty and students, and secondary data analysis of annual surveys, student grades and other assessments. The study informed the design of an intervention for the 2022-2023 cohort. (Note: I could also present results of the assessment of the intervention. The intervention is complete; assessment is ongoing for my dissertation, which is planned to be complete in December 2023).

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:58:50
    Location: US

    Education and Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Learning
    Education
    PME
    MSOTL Forum

