LtCol Tim Sparks
The purpose of this study was to examine factors related to creative problem-solving within a professional military education context. The scope of this study was a 2020-2021 cohort of mid-career military officers and federal government employees at MCU’s Command and Staff College. This study was a convergent parallel mixed methods needs assessment as part of a pending dissertation. Research questions covered factors related to the environment for creative problem solving in a PME institution, from both student and faculty perspectives. Methodology included the design and analysis of a new survey, interviews with faculty and students, and secondary data analysis of annual surveys, student grades and other assessments. The study informed the design of an intervention for the 2022-2023 cohort. (Note: I could also present results of the assessment of the intervention. The intervention is complete; assessment is ongoing for my dissertation, which is planned to be complete in December 2023).
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911164
|VIRIN:
|231208-O-BO059-6170
|PIN:
|202312
|Filename:
|DOD_110094659
|Length:
|00:58:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Do Creative Problem Solvers Need, by Michael Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Education and Training
Professional Military Education Instructor
