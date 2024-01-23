Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Rides and PME - Bringing Critical Thinking to the Battlefield

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Bradford Wineman, Dr. Christopher Stowe, & Dr. Paul Gelpi

    The historical staff ride has for over a century been lauded as a preferred, if not exclusive, pedagogical tool in the education of military professionals. Most current rides conducted by Professional Military Education (PME) institutions adhere to one of two methodological approaches: the character-driven (or role-player) ride and that which adopts the “Socratic dialogue” method. Each has its devotees within the PME establishment, and each offers advantages in its approach. Yet, since the dawn of the twenty-first century, criticism of staff riding has emerged to challenge these exercises’ utility. This panel acknowledges the merits of existing methods, yet it places its emphasis upon exploring alternate ways to execute the present and future ride. Interestingly, it does not favor an abandonment of past practices in toto. Indeed, it encourages the military schoolhouse to return to the intellectual spirit of staff riding as informed by the Clausewitzean concept of re-enactment—the insertion of the student in the place of an historical actor, without prejudice of what actually occurred—as a means better to execute PME’s mission of developing critical thinkers and creative problem-solvers.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911162
    VIRIN: 231207-O-BO059-8348
    PIN: 202307
    Filename: DOD_110094640
    Length: 01:01:05
    US

    Education and Training

    Professional Military Education Instructor

    TAGS

    Teaching
    Learning
    Education
    PME
    critical thinking
    MSOTL Forum

