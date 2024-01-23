Day 2 Keynote - Creative Thinking as a Crucial Skill for Teaching and Learning

Dr. Gerard Puccio
All sectors now recognize the crucial role creative thinking and creative problem-solving play in professional and personal success. LinkedIn, for example, identified creativity thinking as the number one workplace skill. The Joint Chiefs of Staff called out the need to promote creative thinking within professional military education. Additionally, longitudinal research of Army officers revealed that creative problem-solving was a major predictor of long-term leadership success. In the first quarter of the 21st century, there is a clear call for greater levels of creative thinking, but how can this crucial skill be developed? The purpose of this keynote is to share fundamental principles associated with creative thinking, with a focus on how this critical ability can be facilitated through educational and training practices.
Education and Training
Professional Military Education Instructor
