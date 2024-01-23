Day 2 Keynote - Creative Thinking as a Crucial Skill for Teaching and Learning

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Gerard Puccio



All sectors now recognize the crucial role creative thinking and creative problem-solving play in professional and personal success. LinkedIn, for example, identified creativity thinking as the number one workplace skill. The Joint Chiefs of Staff called out the need to promote creative thinking within professional military education. Additionally, longitudinal research of Army officers revealed that creative problem-solving was a major predictor of long-term leadership success. In the first quarter of the 21st century, there is a clear call for greater levels of creative thinking, but how can this crucial skill be developed? The purpose of this keynote is to share fundamental principles associated with creative thinking, with a focus on how this critical ability can be facilitated through educational and training practices.