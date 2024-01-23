Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 2 Keynote - Creative Thinking as a Crucial Skill for Teaching and Learning

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Michael Tate 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Gerard Puccio

    All sectors now recognize the crucial role creative thinking and creative problem-solving play in professional and personal success. LinkedIn, for example, identified creativity thinking as the number one workplace skill. The Joint Chiefs of Staff called out the need to promote creative thinking within professional military education. Additionally, longitudinal research of Army officers revealed that creative problem-solving was a major predictor of long-term leadership success. In the first quarter of the 21st century, there is a clear call for greater levels of creative thinking, but how can this crucial skill be developed? The purpose of this keynote is to share fundamental principles associated with creative thinking, with a focus on how this critical ability can be facilitated through educational and training practices.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 18:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 2 Keynote - Creative Thinking as a Crucial Skill for Teaching and Learning, by Michael Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

