    A-Roll Northern Strike 24-1 OIC interview

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Todd Fitzpatrick, officer in charge, Northern Strike Plans Team, discusses the benefits of Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 23, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 14:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911151
    VIRIN: 240123-Z-LI010-1001
    Filename: DOD_110094555
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Camp Grayling
    Winter Strike
    NS24-1
    Northern Strike 24-1

