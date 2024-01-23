A-Roll Northern Strike 24-1 OIC interview

U.S. Army Col. Todd Fitzpatrick, officer in charge, Northern Strike Plans Team, discusses the benefits of Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 23, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|01.23.2024
|01.25.2024 14:17
|Interviews
|911151
|240123-Z-LI010-1001
|DOD_110094555
|00:05:05
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|0
|0
