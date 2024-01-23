A-Roll Northern Strike 24-1 OIC interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Todd Fitzpatrick, officer in charge, Northern Strike Plans Team, discusses the benefits of Northern Strike 24-1, winter iteration, at the All-Domain Warfighting Center, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Jan. 23, 2024. Northern Strike 24-1 is the winter portion of the annual exercise that develops capabilities required to operate in the world’s Arctic regions. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)