Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th CES Dirt Boys Boost Mission Readiness at RAF Feltwell"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    01.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pavement and heavy equipment operators assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron train 100th and 501st CES Airmen at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The training enhanced the ability to operate heavy equipment for diverse mission requirements ensuring an effective contingency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911141
    VIRIN: 240118-F-GC720-4581
    Filename: DOD_110094228
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th CES Dirt Boys Boost Mission Readiness at RAF Feltwell", by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dirt Boys
    48th FW
    501st
    100th
    48th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT