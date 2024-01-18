U.S. Air Force pavement and heavy equipment operators assigned to the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron train 100th and 501st CES Airmen at RAF Feltwell, England, Jan. 18, 2024. The training enhanced the ability to operate heavy equipment for diverse mission requirements ensuring an effective contingency response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911141
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-GC720-4581
|Filename:
|DOD_110094228
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th CES Dirt Boys Boost Mission Readiness at RAF Feltwell", by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
