Space Delta 8 Social Media Video

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    This goal of this video is to help explain, in a very concise video for social media, what the Space Force does.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911131
    VIRIN: 240125-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110094145
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Space Force
    Delta 8

