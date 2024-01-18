Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Castle Dvorac ‘24

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    01.23.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 54th Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct M4 carbine zero and qualification live-fire training during exercise Castle Dvorac 24 in Slunj, Croatia, Jan. 23, 2024. Exercise Castle Dvorac 24 enables paratroopers to qualify on their individual and crew served weapons, and build combat readiness in engineering, military Intelligence and signal skills while building interoperability with partners in Croatia. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911128
    VIRIN: 240123-A-DO858-1002
    Filename: DOD_110094120
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: SLUNJ, HR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Castle Dvorac ‘24, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF

