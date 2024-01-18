AFN Now App

Once you've downloaded the app, you'll have access to live streaming of the big game, exclusive interviews, and all the highlights. It's like having your own personal sports channel right at your fingertips. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911126
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-VB767-8263
|Filename:
|DOD_110094102
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
