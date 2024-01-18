AFN Now App

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Once you've downloaded the app, you'll have access to live streaming of the big game, exclusive interviews, and all the highlights. It's like having your own personal sports channel right at your fingertips. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)