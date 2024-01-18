Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Now App

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Once you've downloaded the app, you'll have access to live streaming of the big game, exclusive interviews, and all the highlights. It's like having your own personal sports channel right at your fingertips. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911126
    VIRIN: 240123-A-VB767-8263
    Filename: DOD_110094102
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Now App, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

