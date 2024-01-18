U.S. Army Col. Aniceto Navarro, Director for Behavioral Health introduces the Rapid Hiring Initiative Jan. 25, 2024. This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.
(DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 09:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|911121
|VIRIN:
|240118-D-HU234-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110094076
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives: Rapid Hiring, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
