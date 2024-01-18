CLEAN COPY 173rd BSB medics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct small unit tactics and maneuvers, as part of exercise Repel Resolve II at Monte Romano Italian training area, Italy, Jan. 22, 2024. The Repel Resolve exercise series develops small-team lethality and experience, increasing the battalion's ability to operate across the Brigade Support Area of operation.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)