A short recap of some accomplishments of the the 121st Air Refueling Wing during 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 121st ARW Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 09:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911112
|VIRIN:
|231231-Z-F3873-5121
|PIN:
|230A18
|Filename:
|DOD_110094000
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 121 ARW Year in Review, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
