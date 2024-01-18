Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121 ARW Year in Review

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ivy Thomas 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A short recap of some accomplishments of the the 121st Air Refueling Wing during 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 121st ARW Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911112
    VIRIN: 231231-Z-F3873-5121
    PIN: 230A18
    Filename: DOD_110094000
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 121 ARW Year in Review, by A1C Ivy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    air national guard
    kc-135 stratotanker
    refueling
    national guard

