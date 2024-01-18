B-roll from the first event in the Leaders Legacy series put on by the 173rd Airborne Brigade to connect Sky Soldiers with their history. followed by two interviews.
1st Interview:
CSM Matthew Carlson
173rd Airborne Brigade
2nd Interview:
Jim Matchin
Guest Speaker
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 07:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911107
|VIRIN:
|240119-A-IP596-2148
|Filename:
|DOD_110093935
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll, Leaders Legacy, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT