Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll, Leaders Legacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll from the first event in the Leaders Legacy series put on by the 173rd Airborne Brigade to connect Sky Soldiers with their history. followed by two interviews.

    1st Interview:
    CSM Matthew Carlson
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    2nd Interview:
    Jim Matchin
    Guest Speaker

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 07:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911107
    VIRIN: 240119-A-IP596-2148
    Filename: DOD_110093935
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll, Leaders Legacy, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vietnam War
    AFN Vicenza
    skysoldiers
    History & Heritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT