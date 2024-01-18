Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sanitized version of AFN Vicenza Story about the Leaders Legacy series put on by the 173rd Airborne Brigade to connect Sky Soldiers with their history.

    1st Interview:
    CSM Matthew Carlson
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    2nd Interview:
    Jim Matchin
    Guest Speaker

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 07:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911106
    VIRIN: 240119-A-IP596-5180
    Filename: DOD_110093900
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Copy of Leaders Legacy, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Vietnam War
    AFN Vicenza
    SkySoldiers
    Leaders Legacy

