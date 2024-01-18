Remarks from Anzio-Nettuno 80th Anniversary

Speeches from 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st Speaker:
Vice Admiral Thomas E. Ishee. Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet Commander
2nd Speaker:
Jack Markell the U.S. Ambassador to Italy and San Marino.
3rd Speaker:
Chaplain Nathan Solomon
