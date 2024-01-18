B-Roll from the 80th Memorial Ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery followed by four interviews.
1st Interview:
COL Dwight D. Domengeaux, Jr.
Commander of 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division
2nd Interview:
SSG Joshua Dewalt
173rd Airborne Brigade
3rd Interview:
SGT Gabriel Cole
173rd Airborne Brigade
4th Interview:
A1C Alex Humphrey
Aviano Air Base Color Guard
The 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911103
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-IP596-5005
|Filename:
|DOD_110093853
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: Anzio 80th Memorial , by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
