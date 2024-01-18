Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Anzio 80th Memorial

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    01.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll from the 80th Memorial Ceremony at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery followed by four interviews.

    1st Interview:
    COL Dwight D. Domengeaux, Jr.
    Commander of 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division

    2nd Interview:
    SSG Joshua Dewalt
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    3rd Interview:
    SGT Gabriel Cole
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    4th Interview:
    A1C Alex Humphrey
    Aviano Air Base Color Guard

    The 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911103
    VIRIN: 240124-A-IP596-5005
    Filename: DOD_110093853
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Anzio 80th Memorial , by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Nettuno
    AFN Vicenza
    Anzio Landings
    WWII wreath-laying ceremony
    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial

