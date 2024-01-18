Sanitized version of the AFN Vicenza story about the 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
1st Interview:
COL Dwight D. Domengeaux, Jr.
Commander of 2nd BCT, 1st Armored Division
2nd Interview:
SSG Joshua Dewalt
173rd Airborne Brigade
3rd Interview:
A1C Alex Humphrey
Aviano Air Base Color Guard
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 06:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911102
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-IP596-4635
|Filename:
|DOD_110093821
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Clean Copy of Anzio-Nettuno 80th anniversary, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
