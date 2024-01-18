Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the Team: Behavioral Health

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.22.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Behavioral Health team is instrumental in ensuring our Soldiers' mental health is addressed and cared for. The team also builds strategic partnerships that enhance continuity of care, capacity and resilience.

    Our “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping our Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as we serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 05:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 911098
    VIRIN: 240122-A-FX425-2001
    Filename: DOD_110093794
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Team: Behavioral Health, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    2SIGBDE
    United States Army Europe and Africa
    Meet the Team
    Stronger Together
    We Are NETCOM

