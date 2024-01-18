Meet the Team: Behavioral Health

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade's Behavioral Health team is instrumental in ensuring our Soldiers' mental health is addressed and cared for. The team also builds strategic partnerships that enhance continuity of care, capacity and resilience.



Our “Meet The Team” series introduces members of the Brigade of Excellence helping our Soldiers, Civilians, Host Nation Employees and Family members as we serve our Nation. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; music courtesy of www.bensound.com)