1 minute AFN news package about the 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 04:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911097
|VIRIN:
|240124-A-IP596-3484
|Filename:
|DOD_110093787
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 80th Anniversary Anzio-Nettuno, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
