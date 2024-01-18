Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Anniversary Anzio-Nettuno

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    01.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN news package about the 80th Anniversary of Operation Shingle in Italy, honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces and other Allied forces during WWII, at the American Battle Monuments Commission's Sicily-Rome American Cemetery on Wednesday, January 24th, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911097
    VIRIN: 240124-A-IP596-3484
    Filename: DOD_110093787
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NETTUNO, IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 80th Anniversary Anzio-Nettuno, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Nettuno
    AFN Vicenza
    Anzio Landings
    WWII wreath-laying ceremony
    Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial

