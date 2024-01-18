Are You Ready for AFN Now?

Video spot featuring personnel assigned to American Forces Network to advertise the AFN Now app at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 03:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911094
|VIRIN:
|240117-F-JP321-2378
|Filename:
|DOD_110093739
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
