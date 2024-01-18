Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Are You Ready for AFN Now?

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Video spot featuring personnel assigned to American Forces Network to advertise the AFN Now app at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 17, 2024. The AFN Now app is free to download and provides audiences with convenient mobile access to their favorite entertainment, news, and sports programming. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 03:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911094
    VIRIN: 240117-F-JP321-2378
    Filename: DOD_110093739
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    American Forces Network
    App Store

