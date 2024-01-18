Sgt. Mazo Memorial Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/911085" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., conducts a memorial ceremony at Morris Hill Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2024. The ceremony paid tribute to U.S. Army Sgt. Olga Melisa Mazo, a chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological specialist assigned to the 258th Human Resources Company, 1st Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., 1st Inf. Div. During her time in service, Mazo earned two Certificates of Achievement, two Army Achievement Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal.