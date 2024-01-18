Sgt. Mazo Memorial Ceremony

1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., conducts a memorial ceremony at Morris Hill Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2024. The ceremony paid tribute to U.S. Army Sgt. Olga Melisa Mazo, a chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological specialist assigned to the 258th Human Resources Company, 1st Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., 1st Inf. Div. During her time in service, Mazo earned two Certificates of Achievement, two Army Achievement Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal.
