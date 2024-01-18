Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Mazo Memorial Ceremony

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Daniela Lechuga 

    1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., conducts a memorial ceremony at Morris Hill Chapel on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 18, 2024. The ceremony paid tribute to U.S. Army Sgt. Olga Melisa Mazo, a chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological specialist assigned to the 258th Human Resources Company, 1st Inf. Div. Sust. Bde., 1st Inf. Div. During her time in service, Mazo earned two Certificates of Achievement, two Army Achievement Medals, and an Army Commendation Medal.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 00:22
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

