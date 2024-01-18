Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS virtual sponsorship resource fair

    JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Fleet Family Support Center hosted a virtual sponsorship resource fair at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo main base on January 12. The purpose of the fair was to present Medical, education, and legal information to new inbound SOFA members coming to base. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 00:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 911084
    VIRIN: 240112-N-BD352-1000
    Filename: DOD_110093588
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN SASEBO
    CFAS
    FFSC
    RESOURCE FAIR

