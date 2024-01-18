Commander, Fleet Activities Fleet Family Support Center hosted a virtual sponsorship resource fair at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo main base on January 12. The purpose of the fair was to present Medical, education, and legal information to new inbound SOFA members coming to base. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 00:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|911084
|VIRIN:
|240112-N-BD352-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110093588
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CFAS virtual sponsorship resource fair, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
