Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The True Meaning of Earning Airmen Below the Zone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, explains what the airmen below the zone program is, how eligible Airmen can prepare to compete, and the true meaning of earning the recognition Nov. 30, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Those Airmen First Class selected for Airman below the zone are able to promote up to six months early to the rank of Senior Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:32
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 911083
    VIRIN: 231130-F-DG904-7539
    Filename: DOD_110093580
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The True Meaning of Earning Airmen Below the Zone, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    compete
    Chief Master Sergeant
    Senior Airmen
    Below the Zone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT