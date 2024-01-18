The True Meaning of Earning Airmen Below the Zone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Breana Oliver, 9th Reconnaissance Wing command chief, explains what the airmen below the zone program is, how eligible Airmen can prepare to compete, and the true meaning of earning the recognition Nov. 30, 2023, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Those Airmen First Class selected for Airman below the zone are able to promote up to six months early to the rank of Senior Airmen.