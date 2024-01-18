Sasebo Veterinary Treatment Facility Ribbon Cutting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for a new veterinary treatment facility at the Hario base housing community on Jan. 18, 2024. The facility will provide veterinary services to both military working dogs as well as the personal pets of servicemembers and their families in the military housing communities of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)