    Sasebo Veterinary Treatment Facility Ribbon Cutting

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.18.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for a new veterinary treatment facility at the Hario base housing community on Jan. 18, 2024. The facility will provide veterinary services to both military working dogs as well as the personal pets of servicemembers and their families in the military housing communities of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 00:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 911080
    VIRIN: 240118-N-AZ382-1900
    Filename: DOD_110093568
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP

    This work, Sasebo Veterinary Treatment Facility Ribbon Cutting, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterinary Treatment Facility
    Public Health Activity-Japan
    Hario Housing Community
    Samurai Dogs

