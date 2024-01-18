Sasebo Veterinary Treatment Facility Ribbon Cutting

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for a new veterinary treatment facility at the Hario base housing community on Jan. 18, 2024. The facility will provide veterinary services to both military working dogs as well as the personal pets of servicemembers and their families in the military housing communities of Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez)
|01.18.2024
|01.25.2024 00:10
|Newscasts
|911080
|240118-N-AZ382-1900
|DOD_110093568
|00:00:59
|NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
