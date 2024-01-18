Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction Electricians Story- CE1 Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    NAVAL CONSTRUCTION TRAINING CENTER, SHEPPARD AFB, TX - Construction Electrician 1st Class Charles Johnson gives insight as an instructor of students conducting pole climbing in order to become Seabees in the U.S. Navy.

    The use of the name or mark of any specific manufacturer, commercial product, commodity, or service in this video does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Navy or Naval Construction Training Center.

    All music and graphics used under appropriate license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 22:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911078
    VIRIN: 241114-F-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_110093548
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction Electricians Story- CE1 Johnson, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Construction Training Center
    Construction Electrician
    Pole Climbing
    Sheppard AFB
    Seabees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT