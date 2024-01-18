NAVAL CONSTRUCTION TRAINING CENTER, SHEPPARD AFB, TX - Construction Electrician 1st Class Charles Johnson gives insight as an instructor of students conducting pole climbing in order to become Seabees in the U.S. Navy.
The use of the name or mark of any specific manufacturer, commercial product, commodity, or service in this video does not imply endorsement by the U.S. Navy or Naval Construction Training Center.
All music and graphics used under appropriate license.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 22:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|911078
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110093548
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Electricians Story- CE1 Johnson, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT