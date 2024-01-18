Money Mondays 22JAN24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo financial specialist Norman Okada gives basic financial advice to American Forces Network listeners in a radio segment, Money Mondays on January 22, 2024. Money Mondays is an ongoing series on AFN radio to help listeners learn how to manage their finances. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)