Stars and Stripes' Best of the Pacific edition is a compilation of recommendations from the military community that shares information to help find the best places on and off base to shop, eat, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers).
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 21:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|911075
|VIRIN:
|240110-F-MQ455-3628
|Filename:
|DOD_110093490
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best of the Pacific 2024, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT