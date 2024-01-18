Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota 43rd Annual Frostbite Road Race

    JAPAN

    01.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted the 43rd Annual Frostbite Road Race on January 21, 2024. This is one of the many community events that Yokota hosts to help further build relations with the surrounding community in Japan. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 20:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 911071
    VIRIN: 240121-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110093421
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Yokota 43rd Annual Frostbite Road Race, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    Frostbite run

