    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Take offs

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    To date, more than 30 allies and coalition countries have participated in Red Flag-Nellis exercises. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. This Red Flag will provide more complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 18:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 911060
    VIRIN: 230123-F-UT528-5001
    Filename: DOD_110093258
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Take offs, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    readiness
    lethality
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Operations

