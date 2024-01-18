Red Flag-Nellis 24-1 Take offs

To date, more than 30 allies and coalition countries have participated in Red Flag-Nellis exercises. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. This Red Flag will provide more complex realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater.
