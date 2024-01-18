ICE conducts single adult, family unit removal flights Jan. 24

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), working in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), facilitated removal flights, including single adults and family units to Central America, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, Jan. 22 - 24. If a noncitizen arrives and has no legal basis to remain in the United States they will be processed and removed quickly, consistent with U.S. law.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|911054
|VIRIN:
|240124-O-AU037-2996
|Filename:
|DOD_110093146
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
